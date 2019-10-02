The Insider Russ Lundy Acquired 20000 shares of Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI); Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Sentiment Is 1.42

Sentiment for Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 320 funds increased and started new holdings, while 226 sold and reduced their stock positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The funds in our database reported: 306.93 million shares, up from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Fidelity National Information Services Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 17 to 15 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 190 Increased: 229 New Position: 91.

Since September 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $227,412 activity. WEBER THORSTEN I bought $227,412 worth of Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) on Thursday, September 19.

The stock decreased 17.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 1.63 million shares traded or 555.25% up from the average. Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) has declined 65.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.89% the S&P500.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.83 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.

Shareholder, Russ Lundy is the Stage Stores Inc’s insider who invested in shares of Stage Stores Inc, 20,000 to be exact. The shares were estimated based on $1.9, with the insider trading deal having a market value of $37,600 USD. Russ Lundy presently possess 0.28% of the total market capitalization of the company. The original document was made public on October 01, 2019 with the D.C. based-SEC and is now available for public review here.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 8.17% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for 98,731 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 455,435 shares or 6.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Meritage Group Lp has 6.78% invested in the company for 3.16 million shares. The Guernsey-based Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd has invested 5.96% in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4.18 million shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days To Buy Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Submissions Open for 2020 FIS Impact Awards Program – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Ranks First in IDC FinTech Rankings for Third Consecutive Year – Business Wire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.83M for 23.44 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.52 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 57.24 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.