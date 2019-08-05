The Insider, Patrick Sherman Acquired 13 Shares of First Merchants (FRME); Shorts at Futurefuel Hares (FF) Raised By 20.94%

Futurefuel Corp Hares (NYSE:FF) had an increase of 20.94% in short interest. FF’s SI was 315,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.94% from 260,700 shares previously. With 127,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Futurefuel Corp Hares (NYSE:FF)’s short sellers to cover FF’s short positions. The SI to Futurefuel Corp Hares’s float is 1.23%. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 21,196 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 13.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M

Since March 1, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10,827 activity. Sherman Patrick A bought $518 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) on Monday, April 1. Lehman Gary had bought 45 shares worth $1,658 on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Merchants (FRME) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FRME Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Highlights and Dividend Increase – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Merchants has $4400 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 17.45% above currents $36.61 stock price. First Merchants had 2 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, July 9.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $41.55M for 10.90 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 88,209 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold First Merchants Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners owns 4,498 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pl Capital Limited reported 8.04% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Price T Rowe Md reported 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,521 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Intrust State Bank Na owns 27,085 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 413,180 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 21,424 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,843 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 72,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). The Wisconsin-based Dana Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.1% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 63,119 shares. Northern Corporation reported 0.01% stake.

Patrick Sherman; that is an insider in First Merchants Corp who is the latest to pick shares in the firm for which he is currently the director. Patrick a few days ago obtained 13 shares of the company, worth total $503 USD, that is a price-per-share of close to $38.7. Dated August 5, 2019, this sudden trade by Patrick Sherman was revealed in the a legal document submitted with the (SEC). It is freely available here. The probability of this deal staying undiscovered is little, with the director presently having in hand 39,079 shares — that is 0.08% of the market cap of First Merchants Corp.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $29,905 activity. The insider EGGER TERRANCE C Z bought $29,905.

More notable recent FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FutureFuel Releases 2018 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “FutureFuel to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FutureFuel Doesn’t Have Much More Downside – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold FutureFuel Corp. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 2.17% more from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bailard Incorporated has 0.02% invested in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) for 29,000 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 3.88M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 107,927 shares. Legal & General Group Plc reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Strs Ohio stated it has 37,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 85,399 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0% or 3,594 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Lc owns 3,199 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 416,435 shares in its portfolio.