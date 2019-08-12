The Insider of Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL), Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Llc, Invested in 49 Shares; Opko Health (OPK) Shorts Lowered By 3.5%

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) had a decrease of 3.5% in short interest. OPK’s SI was 91.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.5% from 94.41 million shares previously. With 4.78M avg volume, 19 days are for Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK)’s short sellers to cover OPK’s short positions. The SI to Opko Health Inc’s float is 25.37%. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 1.34M shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has declined 62.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 27/04/2018 – OPKO HEALTH – HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Rev $254.9M; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test; 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 18/05/2018 – OPKO: Draft Determiniation by Medicare Contractor Novitas Is Subject to Public Comment Period Ending July 5; 16/03/2018 OPKO Health Announces Landmark Study Showing 4Kscore® Test is Strong Predictor of Prostate Cancer Mortality Published in Europ; 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M



OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold OPKO Health, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 151.28 million shares or 12.91% more from 133.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 30.19 million shares. Service Automobile Association owns 335,268 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 2.26 million shares. 238,800 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.03% or 1.45M shares. Highbridge Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.51 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications stated it has 4,766 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Jnba Advsrs holds 0% or 500 shares. 20,786 were reported by Cibc Asset Management. Panagora Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 2.14M shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Virtu Financial Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 66,513 shares. Teton Advisors Incorporated reported 39,300 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 47 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.70 million activity. PAGANELLI JOHN A also bought $20,888 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares. FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL also bought $24,650 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares. Shares for $21,442 were bought by Rubin Steven D. HSIAO JANE PH D bought $20,297 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Thursday, May 9. 50,000 shares valued at $96,000 were bought by Fishel Robert Scott on Tuesday, May 28. 3,250 shares valued at $6,630 were bought by Logal Adam on Thursday, May 9. The insider PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR bought 30,000 shares worth $61,500.

It closed at $680.15 lastly. It is down 9.29% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Llc, an insider of Texas Pacific Land Trust obtained exactly 49 shares of the corporation valued at $33,011 U.S. Dollars which is calculated based on a stock price of 673.7 U.S. Dollars per each share. Today, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Llc owns 300,095 shares or around 10%+ of the company’s total market capitalization.



Since March 15, 2019, it had 89 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.34 million activity. Shares for $39,487 were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC on Tuesday, July 9. 7 shares were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC, worth $5,702 on Monday, April 8.