The Insider of Front Yard Residential (RESI), Deer Park Road Management Company – Lp, Sold 9,780 Shares; Eii Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Hcp Com (HCP) Holding

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased Hcp Inc Com (HCP) stake by 16.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eii Capital Management Inc analyzed 11,646 shares as Hcp Inc Com (HCP)'s stock rose 1.43%. The Eii Capital Management Inc holds 60,544 shares with $1.90M value, down from 72,190 last quarter. Hcp Inc Com now has $16.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.08 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 71,888 shares traded. Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) has risen 1.95% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. The company has market cap of $657.51 million. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. It currently has negative earnings. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

Analysts await Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 112.50% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. RESI’s profit will be $2.68M for 61.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Front Yard Residential Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

A few days ago, the insider of Front Yard Residential Corp, Deer Park Road Management Company – Lp, sold 9,780 shares, totalling $119,576 USD, which is based on a stock price of $12.2 for every share. At the moment, Deer Park Road Management Company – Lp holds 6.19 million shares or 11.55% of the company’s total market capitalization.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.