The Insider, Naveen Anand Made a Purchase of 6,500 Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL); State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Lifted By $1.47 Million Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) stake by 11.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired 18,559 shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL)’s stock rose 4.51%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 174,659 shares with $13.94M value, up from 156,100 last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc now has $20.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 3.02M shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.8 POINTS COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 08/05/2018 – United Continental: April 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Down 0.8 Points Compared to April 2017; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer stepping down; 13/03/2018 – UAL: NEED TO TAKE BETTER ADVANTAGE OF ASIAN AIRLINE PARTNERS; 18/04/2018 – UAL SEES 2Q 2018 CAPACITY +4% TO +4%; PRASM +1% TO +3%; 17/04/2018 – United Extends Airfare Gains as Travel Demand Bolsters Outlook; 19/03/2018 – United Airlines image bruised after latest round of PR fiascos; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT DID NOT KNOWINGLY PLACE DOG IN OVERHEAD; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Board Seeks New Chairman, CEO Takes Pay Cut

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) stake by 10,000 shares to 120,046 valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) stake by 3,499 shares and now owns 74,588 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj reported 3,750 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.17 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.27% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Llp holds 13.41% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 7.57M shares. Twin Cap Mngmt owns 26,330 shares. Greenleaf invested in 3,470 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 55 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc has 8,708 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.08% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Among 4 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Continental has $120 highest and $78 lowest target. $99’s average target is 21.29% above currents $81.62 stock price. United Continental had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. Imperial Capital maintained United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) rating on Friday, March 15. Imperial Capital has “Sell” rating and $78 target. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”.

The stock increased 1.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 158,626 shares traded or 80.64% up from the average. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 12/03/2018 Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Loss/Shr 59c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallmark Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HALL); 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Hallmark Introduces New “Just Because” Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring; 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Greystone and The Hallmark Companies Celebrate Grand Reopening of Affordable Housing Communities with Ribbon-Cutting Event in S; 01/05/2018 – Hallmark Celebrates a Galaxy Far, Far Away on Star Wars Day; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation

Hallmark Financial Services Inc President & CEO and an insider Naveen Anand a few days ago paid for 6,500 company shares worth $106,490 at an avg. market stock price per share of $16.4. Naveen Anand today has rights to 0.41% of the company’s market capitalization with ownership of 77,400 shares. Dated August 15, 2019, this important trade by Naveen Anand was unveiled inside a filing filed with the Security and Exchange Commission. It is ready for use online here.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $309.88 million. The firm operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal divisions. It has a 9.2 P/E ratio. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri.