The Insider Kevin Barr Purchases 9 shares of Terex (TEX); Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Sentiment for Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 268 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 251 sold and decreased positions in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 418.23 million shares, down from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 215 Increased: 201 New Position: 67.

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 27.94% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.68 per share. TEX’s profit will be $61.95 million for 8.04 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.10% negative EPS growth.

Company insider, Kevin Barr, Senior V. P. Human Resources of Terex Corp purchased a total of 9 shares of the company, which is based on a market stock price of $26.2 for each share. He also purchased 10 shares that are worth $237 USD in the last 30 days. Kevin Barr now indirectly possess 2000 shares. He also directly possess 108068 shares. In total he holds a stake of 0.15%.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.31 million activity. 465 shares were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D, worth $13,067. Marcato Capital Management LP sold 1.10M shares worth $34.69M. HENRY BRIAN J bought 82 shares worth $2,300. BARR KEVIN A bought $237 worth of stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It has a 147.32 P/E ratio. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $345.82 million for 35.77 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Nippon Life Insurance Co holds 10.86% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for 5.25 million shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation owns 64,279 shares or 5.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alleghany Corp De has 4.45% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Partners Ltd. has invested 4.41% in the stock. New Vernon Investment Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,603 shares.