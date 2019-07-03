The Insider, John Butler Made a Purchase of 165 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY); Citrix Systems Has 1.1 Sentiment

Sentiment for Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 230 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 209 decreased and sold their stakes in Citrix Systems Inc. The funds in our database reported: 140.26 million shares, up from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Citrix Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 171 Increased: 163 New Position: 67.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 1.02M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats

13D Management Llc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. for 117,532 shares. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc owns 43,449 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rdl Financial Inc has 1.95% invested in the company for 28,529 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.86% in the stock. Farallon Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.99 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.96 million activity.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $123.75M for 26.51 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud service worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.12 billion. The firm offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives clients the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. It has a 26.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) CEO & PRESIDENT David J Henshall Sold $631,742 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: CRWD,TUFN,CODA,CTXS – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: ManTech International, Citrix Systems and Exponent – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

As published in a legal report that’s filled with the D.C. based-SEC on July 03, 2019, John Butler, shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc and a person familiar with the firm, acquired 165 shares of the firm for the amount of $8,908 US Dollars which is based on a market stock price per share of $54.0. He also purchased 1,371 shares that are worth approx $71,348 USD in the last 30 days. John now has 153,684 shares accounting for 0.96% of the Company’s market cap

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1256 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17.05 million activity. Another trade for 6 shares valued at $375 was made by Seelbach Isabelle on Thursday, March 28. On Friday, June 21 the insider Matthew M Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees for Mary M. Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007 bought $107. 15 shares were bought by RANKIN CLAIBORNE R JR, worth $967. Another trade for 3 shares valued at $195 was made by Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee UAD 2/2/05 The Taplin Elizabeth Seelbach Trust on Wednesday, March 6. Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Isabelle Scott Seelbach bought $107 worth of stock or 2 shares. Another trade for 5 shares valued at $312 was made by Rankin Elisabeth M on Thursday, March 28. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider Rankin Margaret Pollard bought $577.

More notable recent Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The S&P 500 Is Rebalancing, Another Reason For Caution – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Evolent Health Inc (EVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sonos, Inc. (SONO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Amkor Technology, Shopify, M/I Homes, and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 11,100 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,448 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd holds 36,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 8,500 shares. State Bank Of Mellon accumulated 102,592 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 874,740 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 455 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 155,128 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 336 shares. 36,507 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 18,526 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com owns 72,336 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Lc owns 60,010 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.