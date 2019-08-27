The Insider John Afleckgraves Acquires 2000 shares of 1st Source (SRCE); Franks International NV (FI) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Franks International NV (FI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.40, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 44 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 39 sold and reduced their equity positions in Franks International NV. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 85.01 million shares, down from 90.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Franks International NV in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 29 Increased: 31 New Position: 13.

Two days ago, an insider trading purchase was made. John Afleckgraves, the director and an insider of 1St Source Corp bought exactly 2,000 shares of 1St Source Corp, worth approx. $88,679 USD, at $44.3 for a share at the time of the purchase. Currently, Mr. John, has in hand 2,000 shares, which accounts for 0.01% of 1St Source Corp’s market capitalization.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold 1st Source Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 34,281 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 100,000 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 49,121 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 15,052 shares. Ajo Lp holds 115,838 shares. American International Group owns 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 10,008 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 189,771 shares. Victory stated it has 9,279 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,377 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Us State Bank De invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). D E Shaw & owns 9,789 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 2,817 shares.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The Company’s consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. It has a 12.7 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services.

The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 10,959 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 57% – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “1st Source (SRCE) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On 1st Source Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SRCE) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Analysts await 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SRCE’s profit will be $22.48M for 12.08 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by 1st Source Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.30% negative EPS growth.

Bain Capital Investors Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. for 8.51 million shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc owns 16.14 million shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 404,958 shares. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Corecommodity Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 46,545 shares.

More notable recent Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Frank’s International N.V. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Frank’s International N.V. (FI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Frank’s International NV (NYSE:FI)? – Yahoo Finance UK” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Frank’s International N.V. (FI) CEO Mike Kearney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Frank’s International’s (NYSE:FI) Devastating 75% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the gas and oil exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $996.01 million. The firm operates through four divisions: International Services, U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk.

The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 148,526 shares traded. Frank's International N.V. (FI) has declined 31.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – Dutch museums publish two hidden pages from Anne Frank’s diary; 23/04/2018 – Congress should act quickly to fix Dodd-Frank’s ‘overcorrections’; 15/05/2018 – Books: Researchers Uncover Two Hidden Pages in Anne Frank’s Diary; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 09/03/2018 FRANK’S DISMISSES PWC AS ACCOUNTING FIRM, NAMES KPMG; 24/05/2018 – Nigel Frank International enters a strategic partnership with Alpha Variance Solutions; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED COST REDUCTION TARGETS THAT WILL IMPROVE PROFITABILITY; 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference