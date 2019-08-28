The Insider, James Pokluda Invested in 10,000 Shares of Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC); Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameris Bancorp has $4500 highest and $4500 lowest target. $45’s average target is 29.46% above currents $34.76 stock price. Ameris Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. See Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform New Target: $45.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial clients primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Ameris Bancorp shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Inv Management Lc invested 1.22% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Sei Invests Comm invested in 0% or 8,487 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na accumulated 231 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 2.03 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 27,919 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 12,316 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 15,350 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 28,000 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 11,499 shares. First Trust Advsrs L P owns 41,019 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 19,128 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 1,150 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 13,694 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,056 shares in its portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Grp Incorporated reported 20,422 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity. McCague Elizabeth A had bought 800 shares worth $30,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Houston Wire & Cable Company shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 10.46 million shares or 1.94% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res invested in 375,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Pacific Ridge Prtn Ltd owns 201,190 shares. Punch & Associate Inv Mgmt has 339,500 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0% or 46,740 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Llc has 49,093 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 172,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap owns 10,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 55,900 shares. Brandes Prtnrs Lp stated it has 0.01% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). North Star Invest Mgmt holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 25,532 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Friess Ltd Llc reported 165,501 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc holds 264,114 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,561 activity. Another trade for 7,015 shares valued at $38,310 was made by Yetman G Gary on Thursday, May 23. On Tuesday, March 26 the insider Reymond Robert L bought $12,180. 970 Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) shares with value of $5,015 were bought by Micklas Christopher M.

Purchase amounting to about $39,000 USD was disclosed in a legal document submitted to the Washington-based SEC on 28/08/2019. According to which, James Pokluda, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Houston Wire & Cable Co also an insider of the ‘s company had bought exactly 10,000 shares – ( at $3.9 per each share ). Currently, James Pokluda owns 234,758 shares which are equivalent to about 1.41% of Houston Wire & Cable Co’s total market capitalization.