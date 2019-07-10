The Insider Evelyn Kuipers Bought 3 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY); GAFISA S.A. ADR – UNSPONSORED (GFASY) Shorts Raised By 23.37%

GAFISA S.A. ADR – UNSPONSORED (OTCMKTS:GFASY) had an increase of 23.37% in short interest. GFASY’s SI was 22,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.37% from 18,400 shares previously. With 25,400 avg volume, 1 days are for GAFISA S.A. ADR – UNSPONSORED (OTCMKTS:GFASY)’s short sellers to cover GFASY’s short positions. The stock increased 8.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 7,923 shares traded or 33.90% up from the average. Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 5,580 shares. 11,100 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co reported 3,752 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa reported 86,002 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 36,507 shares. 129,753 are held by Charles Schwab Inc. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). 5,138 are held by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 36,270 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Zeke Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,448 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 17,776 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 4,000 shares. Art Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.03% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1389 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $18.61 million activity. Another trade for 72 shares valued at $4,679 was bought by RANKIN ROGER F. Rankin James T. Jr. bought $199 worth of stock or 4 shares. 3 shares were bought by Griffin Bedwell Butler 2002 Trust DTD 11/5/2002, worth $187 on Wednesday, March 27. 11 shares valued at $572 were bought by RANKIN JAMES T on Monday, June 17. 5 shares were bought by Rankin Elisabeth M, worth $312. The insider Rankin Claiborne Read III bought $312. Claiborne Rankin Trust for children of Claiborne Rankin Jr fbo Claiborne Read Rankin III had bought 5 shares worth $325 on Monday, March 11.

It closed at $53.51 lastly. It is down 27.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q EPS 90C, EST. 86C; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive: Bond giant Pimco to seal £5.5bn purchase of Bradford & Bingley mortgages from British taxpayers. Announcement expected in coming days. – ! $IG $HY; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q REV. $788.2M, EST. $785.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 24/04/2018 – Scott Goodwin of Diameter Capital pitching short Rallye $RAL based in France; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 30.25C, EST. 31.5C; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S $200.0 MLN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q EPS 90c

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Today, the shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Mr. Evelyn Kuipers, picked up 3 shares, totalling $162 US Dollars, totalled based on $53.9 for share. This is not her first insider trade, in the last month, she acquired another 17 shares worth $891 USD. Evelyn Kuipers today holds 1,343 shares or 0.01% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s market cap.

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company has market cap of $133.25 million. The firm develops residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It currently has negative earnings. Gafisa S.A. also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

