The Insider Donald Gibson Acquired 200 shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC); Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lifted By $7.68 Million Its Synopsys (SNPS) Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 67.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 66,815 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 165,692 shares with $19.08 million value, up from 98,877 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $21.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 574,802 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow

More notable recent Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Net Income for the Eleventh Consecutive Year for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 and Prepares to Open Full Service Branch in Kinderhook – Valatie, NY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Announces 10% Cash Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Greene County Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 396,855 shares or 1.29% less from 402,054 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp reported 30,639 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Allsquare Wealth Ltd holds 655 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 18,552 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). 643 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc stated it has 235 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC). Citigroup invested in 815 shares. 4,635 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,467 shares.

Greene County Bancorp Inc’s director, Donald Gibson, invested in 200 shares of stock in the company. The reported average cost paid by Donald Gibson per share was $27.0, for full transaction sum of $5,398 USD. Donald Gibson now owns 88,230 shares which are equivalent to around 1.04% of the New York-based company’s total market capitalization. The date of transaction was 09/09/2019, and it was unveiled in a SEC-filed report, which you can access here.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $145,415 activity. SCHAEFER CHARLES H bought $13,250 worth of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) on Monday, August 26. Gibson Donald E bought 57 shares worth $1,518. SLUTZKY PAUL also bought $13,436 worth of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) shares. 2,000 shares were bought by Hogan Peter W., worth $58,620. $10,680 worth of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) shares were bought by Cahalan Jay P.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $227.04 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.08 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 3,052 shares traded. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) has declined 19.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GCBC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Issuer Rating To Greene County, Ar; 19/03/2018 – DoJ PA Western: Greene County Felon Illegally Possessed and Transported a Firearm Across State Lines; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Wed, 3/14/2018, 7:30 PM; 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Wildlife Viewing: City SquirrelsMar 31, 1 pm – 2:30 pmFort Greene Park Visitor Center; 09/05/2018 – Greene County Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Up 146% to 95 Days; 28/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Free Electronics Recycling Event: Fort Greene Apr 14, 10am to 4pm; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Greene School, The Wed, 3/21/2018, 6:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – Live from the CERAWeek energy summit: Google Cloud chief Diane Greene; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 12/04/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L – PUB COMPANY LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) SALES FOR 49 WEEKS TO 8 TH APRIL WERE -1.8%

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 77,992 shares to 270,418 valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 9,426 shares and now owns 6,977 shares. Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.33’s average target is 5.27% above currents $141.86 stock price. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Ltd Company, Delaware-based fund reported 4,743 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 6,697 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Counselors holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 43,072 shares. Washington Mngmt owns 5,000 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Veritable Lp stated it has 2,423 shares. Northern reported 1.92 million shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 181 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 12,593 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Champlain Invest Partners Ltd owns 0.73% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 725,822 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 168,818 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 2,700 shares stake. Shine Advisory Svcs Inc holds 472 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 890 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 464,405 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 17,000 shares stake.