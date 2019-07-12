The Insider David Bh Williams – Trustee Uad The Helen Charles Williams 2004 Trust Bought 2 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY); 2 Bullish Analysts Covering CACI International (CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Ratings Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering CACI International (NYSE:CACI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CACI International had 10 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. Cowen & Co maintained CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) rating on Friday, June 21. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $227 target. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. See CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Citi New Target: $200.0000 230.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $224 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $227 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $225.0000 250.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley 215.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 260.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/01/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $205 New Target: $185 Maintain

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CACI International Inc (CACI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI Board Member Michael Daniels Honored at Corporate Directorship 100 Gala – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CACI Named a Washington Post Top Workplace for Fifth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CACI Issues Guidance for Its Fiscal Year 2020 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CACI International Inc shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Ltd Partnership accumulated 19 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc has invested 0.19% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability reported 72,800 shares. 4,248 are held by Nordea Management. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 119,650 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity invested in 2,110 shares. 34,914 are held by Martingale Asset Limited Partnership. Northern has 758,126 shares. Chatham Gru Inc has 11,542 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P accumulated 1,500 shares. 127 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd. Prudential Public Lc owns 131,800 shares. Bessemer Group invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). 80 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc. Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 5,300 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12,011 activity. Wallace William S had sold 67 shares worth $12,011.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. The firm offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It has a 20.23 P/E ratio. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber activities of federal clients and the intelligence community.

The stock increased 2.09% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $213.48. About 178,673 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B; 10/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $41.5 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Support for U.S. Army Commercial Based Technology Analysis; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Shr; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased Naval Power at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CACI International’s Sr Scd Crdt Fclty ‘BB+’ (RR: 3); 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Ptnrs Lc stated it has 85,659 shares. D E Shaw Co has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 7,019 shares. Chase Invest Counsel stated it has 0.38% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 87,282 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). American Gp holds 0% or 6,611 shares in its portfolio. 1,082 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Gp. Northern Trust accumulated 142,783 shares. Synovus Financial holds 16,304 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 10,540 shares stake. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 14,819 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 102,592 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 1.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 45,913 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

David Bh Williams – Trustee Uad The Helen Charles Williams 2004 Trust is an insider of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. That well-know insider recently bought 2 shares in the Pinksheet-listed company with the trade value amounting to exactly $108 U.S Dollars. The stated number is according to the traded price of $53.9 for a share. The information is according to a SEC filing dated 12/07/2019. David Bh Williams – Trustee Uad The Helen Charles Williams 2004 Trust has about 0.09% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s total market capitalization or 14,239 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1458 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $19.51 million activity. Kuipers Matilda Alan also bought $107 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Friday, June 21. Rankin Elisabeth M also bought $450 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Monday, March 18. Rankin Mary M also bought $450 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares. Rankin Claiborne Read III bought 3 shares worth $187. $430 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by RANKIN ELIZABETH B on Tuesday, June 25. RANKIN ROGER F bought $27,292 worth of stock or 420 shares. RANKIN THOMAS T bought $9,934 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Tuesday, July 2.