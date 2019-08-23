The Insider, Daniel Leonard Picked up 377 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY); Pros Holdings (PRO) Shorts Raised By 1.49%

Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) had an increase of 1.49% in short interest. PRO’s SI was 4.17M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.49% from 4.11 million shares previously. With 536,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO)’s short sellers to cover PRO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 151,698 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Buys Nordstrom Puts Following Big Earnings Jump – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PROS Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Configure, Price, Quote – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 19, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire 31-Community Manufactured Housing Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The Company’s solutions allow clients to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PROS Holdings, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Art Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 1.46 million shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap And Equity has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 194,315 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.79% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 7,913 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Trexquant L P has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Whetstone Capital owns 11.11% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 648,252 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 1.72 million shares. 328,005 were reported by Millennium Management Llc. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Oak Valley Bancorp shares while 10 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.28 million shares or 0.24% more from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0% invested in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) for 1,805 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 10,020 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P owns 19,893 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 7,700 shares. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 5,613 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). Northern Tru has invested 0% in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 106 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1,128 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0% invested in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) for 254 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) for 1,722 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). Blackrock accumulated 313,257 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (OVLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 3,802 shares traded. Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) has declined 13.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OVLY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Oak Valley Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVLY); 18/04/2018 Oak Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions; 29/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $7,395 activity. HOLDER H RANDOLPH JR bought $3,308 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) on Thursday, February 28. Gilbert James L also bought $4,087 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) shares.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. The company has market cap of $144.57 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit.

The director of Oak Valley Bancorp, Daniel Leonard, has just obtained – 377 shares of the company he’s leading – coming to a cumulative purchase value of $6,941 U.S Dollars (this based on avg. share price of $18.4). The filing was revealed in a filing dated 22/08/2019 with the SEC. This deal decreased his ownership of the Company to 0.63% total market capitalization or 51,989 shares.