The Insider Christopher Gaut Buys 30000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET); Shorts at Mplx Lpunits Representing Limited Partner (MPLX) Raised By 7.01%

Mplx Lpunits Representing Limited Partner (NYSE:MPLX) had an increase of 7.01% in short interest. MPLX’s SI was 11.56 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.01% from 10.80M shares previously. With 1.82M avg volume, 6 days are for Mplx Lpunits Representing Limited Partner (NYSE:MPLX)’s short sellers to cover MPLX’s short positions. The SI to Mplx Lpunits Representing Limited Partner’s float is 4.11%. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 1.82 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The company has market cap of $30.13 billion. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing divisions. It has a 12.39 P/E ratio. The firm engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 18,800 shares valued at $513,259 was made by Peiffer Garry L. on Friday, August 9. Shares for $998,534 were bought by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 8 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. MPLX LP has $39 highest and $3300 lowest target. $36.13’s average target is 26.77% above currents $28.5 stock price. MPLX LP had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. Barclays Capital maintained MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) rating on Monday, August 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $3300 target. The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 3. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc’s CEO & COB Christopher Gaut obtained 30,000 shares of the stock in purchase with a broker dated September 5, 2019. These insider shares were bought at an avg. stock price per share of $1.4, for an aggregate trade of $41,500. The probability of this acquisition remaining a secret is extremely low, with the CEO & COB right now possessing 2.03 million shares — that is 1.84% of the market cap of the Company.

Analysts await Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $167.77 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.