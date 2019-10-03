The Insider, Charles Murray Acquired 208 Shares of DNB Financial (DNBF); Boston Partners Has Lifted Glatfelter (GLT) Holding

Boston Partners increased Glatfelter (GLT) stake by 60.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 43,198 shares as Glatfelter (GLT)’s stock rose 5.91%. The Boston Partners holds 114,707 shares with $1.94M value, up from 71,509 last quarter. Glatfelter now has $635.18 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 137,534 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Glatfelter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M

Boston Partners decreased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 6.63M shares to 9.89M valued at $390.52M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 57,005 shares and now owns 228,262 shares. Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was reduced too.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $149,225 activity. 1,500 P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) shares with value of $22,200 were bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GLT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 41.91 million shares or 1.01% more from 41.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $85,030 activity. The insider Fillippo Thomas A bought $6,175. MURRAY CHARLES A also bought $9,540 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares. Joyner Mildred C bought $8,145 worth of stock. Barsz Peter Richard bought $7,847 worth of stock. 167 shares valued at $7,515 were bought by GRIESSER GERARD F on Monday, July 1. Biery James R. bought $4,631 worth of stock.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 25,352 shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 37.51% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 07/05/2018 – Peab Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 14; 26/04/2018 – DNB CEO COMMENTS IN TELECONFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – MARINE HARVEST ASA MHG.OL – DNB MARKETS AND NORDEA (COORDINATORS), ABN AMRO, DANSKE BANK, RABOBANK AND SEB ACTED AS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Profit Benefited from Positive Developments in Norway; 21/03/2018 – Nordic Mining ASA: Presentation at DNB SME conference 2018; 07/05/2018 – DNB Norden III Adds Elkem, Exits Kone, Cuts SpareBank 1 SMN; 23/03/2018 – DNB ASA: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO ASKS THE GENERAL MEETING FOR AN AUTHORISATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO 3.5 PER CENT OF THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL AS WELL AS THE AUTHORISATION TO DNB MARKETS OF 0.5…; 07/05/2018 – Evry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Markets Today; 16/04/2018 – DNB: OTTERSTAD, FIGENSCHOU PERMANENT MEMBERS OF GROUP MGMT TEAM; 16/04/2018 – DNB ASA: Otterstad and Figenschou appointed group executive vice presidents in DNB

At an average price-per-share of $42.9, Charles Murray, the Dnb Financial Corp’s director purchased 208 shares of Dnb Financial Corp worth approximately $8,919 USD. This stock transaction by Mr. Charles – was recorded on October 2, 2019 and made public in a SEC’s document available here. Currently, Mr. Charles, has rights to 89,506 shares, which accounts for 2.06% of the Company’s market cap.

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $187.31 million. The firm offers deposit products, including time and demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It has a 16.76 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products comprising secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, and consumer loans; fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.40, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold DNB Financial Corporation shares while 9 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.28 million shares or 135.97% more from 1.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.