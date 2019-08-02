The Insider, Carilion Clinic Sold 45,505 Shares of Luna Innovations (LUNA); Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Among 9 analysts covering Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axalta Coating Systems had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 26. The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. Nomura maintained Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) rating on Friday, July 26. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $2900 target. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 19. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Wednesday, June 19. See Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $35.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $28 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Downgrade

The stock decreased 6.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 366,615 shares traded or 273.13% up from the average. Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has risen 51.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LUNA News: 02/05/2018 – Luna Announces First Quarter Financial Release Date of May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Luna Innovations 1Q Rev $12.2M; 12/05/2018 – Variety: Media Luna Scoops Up Dominican Jose Maria Cabral’s `The Projectionist’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luna Innovations Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUNA); 10/04/2018 – Luna Wear Releases the World’s First llluminating Athletic Apparel Line; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 1.3% Position in Luna Innovations; 20/03/2018 – LUNA INNOVATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 20/03/2018 – Luna Innovations 4Q Rev $13.2M; 09/04/2018 – LUNA® Bar Partners With Journalist Catt Sadler to Empower Women to Negotiate for Equal Pay; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION

Among 2 analysts covering Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:LUNA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Luna Innovations Inc has $5 highest and $4 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is -6.44% below currents $4.81 stock price. Luna Innovations Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 5. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4.6 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, makes, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. The company has market cap of $135.38 million. It operates in two divisions, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. It has a 13.78 P/E ratio. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software; and high speed optical receivers, such as 100G optical receivers and 10G avalanche photodiodes.

More notable recent Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Brazil and Paraguay may sign new Itaipu deal in a month -director – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Luna Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Release Date of May 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Luna Innovations Incorporated shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.04 million shares or 4.56% more from 5.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.26M shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) or 1,613 shares. Us Bankshares De invested in 0% or 3,500 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) for 11,302 shares. Moreover, Geode Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) for 148,929 shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt reported 313,400 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Lc accumulated 296,590 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 405,383 are owned by First Wilshire Secs Incorporated. Eam Ltd invested in 0.16% or 153,008 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) for 958,279 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) for 2,500 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) or 299,302 shares.

Carilion Clinic is the Luna Innovations Inc’s insider that made a sale of shares of Luna Innovations Inc, 45,505 to be precise. The insider shares were based on $5.3, with the deal having an approx. value of $243,121 U.S Dollars. The date of trade was 02-08-2019, and it was made public in a SEC-filed filing, which you can access here. Currently, Carilion Clinic, owns 1.92 million shares, which accounts for 10%+ of the Company’s market cap.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $1.00 million activity. Carilion Clinic also sold $122,004 worth of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 1.25 million shares traded. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has declined 1.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTA News: 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 08/03/2018 – Axalta Capital Markets Day Focuses on Growth, Productivity, and Increasing Shareholder Returns; 23/05/2018 – LP Building Products Featured on the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway; 12/03/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems Opens New Color Solutions Center in Frankfurt, Germany to Serve Industrial Customers; 05/04/2018 – Axalta Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH OF 9-10% AS-REPORTED; 28/03/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD – AMENDMENT IS EXPECTED TO REFINANCE BORROWERS’ EXISTING $1,960 MLN TERM LOAN DUE JUNE 2024; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA: ‘POSSIBLE’ MARGINS COMPS TURN POSITIVE IN 2H; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA EXPECTS PRICE GAINS IN TRANSPORTATION COATINGS TO FOLLOW; 27/03/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) on Watch Amid Analyst Chatter

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. The company has market cap of $6.68 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. It has a 33.55 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment maker dealership body shops.