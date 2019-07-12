The Insider Brian Henry Paid for 78 shares of Terex (TEX); TRIAD GUARANTY (TGIC) Sellers Decreased By 0.41% Their Shorts

TRIAD GUARANTY INC (OTCMKTS:TGIC) had a decrease of 0.41% in short interest. TGIC’s SI was 638,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.41% from 641,100 shares previously. With 10,200 avg volume, 63 days are for TRIAD GUARANTY INC (OTCMKTS:TGIC)’s short sellers to cover TGIC’s short positions. It closed at $0.22 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Triad Guaranty Inc., through its subsidiary, Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation, operates mortgage guaranty insurance business in run-off under two corrective orders issued by the Illinois Department of Insurance. The company has market cap of $1.94 million.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Caterpillar Stock Is a Growth Play and (Maybe) an Income Play – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) At US$28.45? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ASV Holdings, Inc. Signs Definitive Merger Agreement With Yanmar Holdings – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Terex (NYSE:TEX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Terex has $39 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36.29’s average target is 19.53% above currents $30.36 stock price. Terex had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $39 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of TEX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. Bank of America maintained Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

78 shares of Terex Corp were obtained by Brian Henry, the company’s SVP Finance – Bus Development. These shares are valued at around $2,287 which has been calculated on the basis of the average transactions stock price ($29.3 per every share). He also obtained 82 shares with value $2,300 USD in the last 30 days. Brian Henry now has in hand 336,658 shares of the Firm. Brian completed this transaction on 12-07-2019. The Form 4 is at your disposal for a review here at the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission website.

The stock increased 3.58% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 349,086 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It currently has negative earnings. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.31 million activity. $12,981 worth of stock was bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D on Friday, May 10. 7 shares were bought by BARR KEVIN A, worth $215. HENRY BRIAN J also bought $3,443 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, April 5. 1.10 million shares were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP, worth $34.69 million on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 35.71% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.98 per share. TEX’s profit will be $95.72 million for 5.71 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.87% EPS growth.