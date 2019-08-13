The Insider Arthur Higgins Paid for 50000 shares of Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (ASRT); Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Sellers Decreased By 6.41% Their Shorts

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) had a decrease of 6.41% in short interest. SNCR’s SI was 1.02M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.41% from 1.09M shares previously. With 410,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s short sellers to cover SNCR’s short positions. The SI to Synchronoss Technologies Inc’s float is 2.77%. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 225,960 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance

A calculated and well-grounded transaction was made by the Director – President and CEO of Assertio Therapeutics Inc, Mr. Arthur Higgins, two days ago, when he purchased 50,000 shares, totalling $76,900 US Dollars, based on $1.5 for share. Arthur Higgins has rights to around 0.37% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc’s market cap or 240,879 shares.

It closed at $1.52 lastly. It is up 60.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Assertio Therapeutics Announces Strong Second-Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Assertio Therapeutics Announces Exchange Offer of $200 Million of its Currently Outstanding 2.50% Convertible Notes Due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assertio Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $97.90 million. It offers Gralise , an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablet), a product for the management of pain severe enough to long term opioid treatment, including neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in adults; and NUCYNTA IR (tapentadol), a product for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Gsa Ptnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,200 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 480,936 shares stake. Archon Mngmt Ltd Co, a Washington-based fund reported 2.47 million shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 44,245 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Lc accumulated 10,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.70 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 2,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.22M shares. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 0.01% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 11,700 were accumulated by United Services Automobile Association. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 694,555 shares. First Washington invested in 2.08% or 675,903 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 221,170 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com Nj holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 55,000 shares.

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synchronoss (SNCR) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synchronoss (SNCR) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LRN, SNCR, GLRE – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Laurie L. Harris Joins Synchronoss Technologies Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.