The Insider and VP – General Counsel of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS), Alfredo Gomez, Obtained 2,747 Shares; MICRO-MECHANICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES SIN (MCRNF) Shorts Up By 12.5%

MICRO-MECHANICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES SIN (OTCMKTS:MCRNF) had an increase of 12.5% in short interest. MCRNF’s SI was 900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.5% from 800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 9 days are for MICRO-MECHANICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES SIN (OTCMKTS:MCRNF)’s short sellers to cover MCRNF’s short positions. It closed at $1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Micro-Mechanics Ltd. designs, makes, and markets high precision parts and tools for use in aerospace, semiconductor, laser, medical, and other high technology industries. The company has market cap of $161.01 million. The firm operates in five divisions: Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, USA, and China. It currently has negative earnings. It offers die attach – pick-up products, such as rubber tips, high-temp plastic tools, tungsten carbide tools, sensor assemblies, and vacuum wand tools; die attach – dispensing products, including dispense nozzle adaptors, dispense nozzles, pen dispense assemblies, writing pen nozzle tips, and epoxy stamping tools; and die attach – die ejection products comprising ejector needles, needle holders/pepper pots, and needle holder seals.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online well-known provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. The company has market cap of $59.11 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Base USAP and AutoMD. It currently has negative earnings. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual clients through its network of E-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Analysts await U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $956,681 activity. $438,790 worth of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares were bought by Kanen David. $17,820 worth of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares were bought by GREYSON JAY KEITH. Khazani Sol bought $116,424 worth of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) on Friday, June 14. PHELPS BARRY had bought 24,871 shares worth $29,547 on Friday, June 14. $16,971 worth of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was bought by Nia Mehran. Gomez Alfredo bought $5,860 worth of stock. Gomes Sanjiv bought $27,328 worth of stock.

Shareholder Alfredo Gomez of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc, obtained 2,747 of the California-based company shares having a market value of $4,587 US Dollars with an average of $1.7 stock price for each share. Alfredo is trying to increase his company’s share, same as he did in the last month. He acquired another 5,000 shares worth $5,860 USD. This deal was performed on 12/09/2019. A public report filed with the DC-based SEC and is at your disposal here, gives full details of the deal. Alfredo Gomez currently has in hand 0.22% of the company’s market cap with ownership of 77,543 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 9.14 million shares or 2.18% more from 8.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 5,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18,939 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS). S Muoio And Limited Co holds 44,200 shares. Cutter Communication Brokerage Inc has invested 0.02% in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS). The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS). United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.01% in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS). North Star Invest accumulated 2.37 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 108,294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md owns 612,336 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 5,647 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perritt Capital Mngmt holds 291,800 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cannell Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.18 million shares.

More notable recent U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. Auto Parts (PRTS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mixed Q2 results for U.S. Auto Parts Network – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate U.S. Auto Parts (PRTS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Auto Parts Network’s (PRTS) CEO Lev Peker on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.