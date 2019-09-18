The Insider and President and CEO of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX), Lonnel Coats, Made a Purchase of 50,000 Shares; RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (RAFLF) Shorts Down By 1.53%

RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) had a decrease of 1.53% in short interest. RAFLF’s SI was 1.84 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.53% from 1.86 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 18356 days are for RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RAFLF)’s short sellers to cover RAFLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.692 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raffles Medical Group Ltd engages in the medical clinics operation and other general medical service businesses primarily in Singapore. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings. It has a 23.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship hospital is Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers services, including emergency, cancer, children and women care, traditional Chinese medicine, counselling, dental, diabetes and endocrinology, dialysis, ear nose and throat, eye, family medicine, fertility, health screening, heart, internal medicine, international patients services, neuroscience, pain management, rehabilitation, radiology, Japanese clinic, orthopaedic, skin and aesthetics, surgery, urology, and nuclear medicine services for inpatients and outpatients.

An insider of the company Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lonnel Coats also its President and CEO, disclosed his well-informed investment activities with the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission on September 18, 2019. As stated in the document, Lonnel had purchased 50,000 shares of the firm. The total insider trading trade was worth $156,403 US Dollars. At the time of the deal the price of a share was $3.1. In the last 30 days, he also bought 40,000 shares with a total value $54,029 USD. The chance of this deal staying undiscovered is very little as it’s new, with the President and CEO now possessing 177,539 shares — that is 0.17% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s market capitalization.

The stock increased 29.25% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 15.83 million shares traded or 785.84% up from the average. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has declined 89.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

