The Insider and director of The York Water Company (YORW), Michael Gang, Invested in 56 Shares; FREEDOM LEAF (FRLF) Shorts Lowered By 24.87%

FREEDOM LEAF INC (OTCMKTS:FRLF) had a decrease of 24.87% in short interest. FRLF’s SI was 209,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 24.87% from 278,600 shares previously. With 1.35 million avg volume, 0 days are for FREEDOM LEAF INC (OTCMKTS:FRLF)’s short sellers to cover FRLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.143. About 107,144 shares traded. Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRLF) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. engages in print and online publications of news, arts, and entertainment niche. The company has market cap of $31.92 million. The companyÂ’s magazine, The Good News in Marijuana Reform, reports on arts, fashion, and lifestyle, as well as on cannabis movements. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consulting services; offers seminars in space; and sells branded products.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 7,283 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 11.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $458.01 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 33.6 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 28 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $48,449 activity. Another trade for 210 shares valued at $6,898 was bought by Hand Joseph Thomas. 1 shares valued at $34 were bought by Cawley James H on Monday, April 15. $1,081 worth of stock was bought by Snyder Mark S on Monday, April 15. Rasmussen Steven R had bought 18 shares worth $614 on Wednesday, February 20. 5 The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares with value of $170 were bought by McGlaughlin Erin C. $1,051 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by DOTZEL CYNTHIA. $197 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by Poff Matthew E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.76 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 26,480 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 145,000 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi reported 0.02% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Fmr Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 879 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% or 26,708 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv owns 54,312 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 42,498 shares. Ameritas Investment invested in 0% or 992 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 41 shares. Philadelphia Trust Company holds 17,340 shares. North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Los Angeles & Equity Research Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 21,629 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 30,875 shares.

Michael Gang, director of York Water Co, in an insider legal trading deal acquired some 56 shares whose worth is estimated to be $1,868 at average stock price of $33.4. This trade decreased his ownership of the company to 0.09% market capitalization or 11,904 shares. The purchase was revealed in a SEC report on July 15, 2019.