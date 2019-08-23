The Insider and director of Citizens & Northern (CZNC), Aaron Singer, Made a Purchase of 350 Shares; Diversified Trust Co Raised Baxter Intl (BAX) Position By $520,020

Diversified Trust Co increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 17.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co acquired 6,420 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 42,508 shares with $3.46 million value, up from 36,088 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 1.45 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate clients in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company has market cap of $321.53 million. The firm offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured Repo Sweep accounts. It has a 14.87 P/E ratio. It also provides loans comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

The Citizens & Northern Corp’s director Aaron Singer picked up – 350 shares of Citizens & Northern Corp, based on the average stock price of $23.9 per every share. The acquired shares today has a value of approx. $8,358 U.S Dollars. Currently, Mr. Aaron, has rights to 6,215 shares, which accounts for 0.05% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s market capitalization. The acquisition was disclosed in a 4F filing which was filed with the Washington-based SEC on 22-08-2019, which is available for online access here.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Citizens & Northern Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 3.53 million shares or 1.01% less from 3.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) for 18,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 16,025 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 317,731 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 133,639 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd has invested 0% in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) for 8,977 shares. 17,191 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). Parametric Port Assocs has invested 0% in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 0% or 52,668 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 93,722 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 108,378 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) for 100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 321 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $87,463 activity. Shares for $14,814 were bought by LAMBERT LEO F. Pellegrino Frank G also bought $7,956 worth of Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares. Another trade for 239 shares valued at $6,233 was bought by Kilmer Bobbi J. FISHER JAN E had bought 231 shares worth $6,230 on Monday, April 8. 114 shares were bought by Lehman Terry L, worth $2,827.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 10,767 shares traded. Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) has declined 5.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CZNC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Citizens & Northern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZNC); 26/03/2018 Citizens & Northern Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 29 Days

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -0.47% below currents $87.21 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $89 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Motco accumulated 547 shares. Raymond James Na, Florida-based fund reported 15,431 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Co holds 6,084 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl invested in 211,262 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc holds 0.06% or 4,850 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Dubuque Natl Bank Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Third Point Llc invested 25.31% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Leavell Investment holds 0.12% or 13,429 shares. Invesco has 1.81M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc has 1.46% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 103,647 shares. Wade G W invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). First Manhattan stated it has 56,186 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 951 shares.