The Insider and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN), Robert Pomeroy, Acquired 5,575 Shares; Infinera (INFN)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Sentiment for Infinera Corp (INFN)

Infinera Corp (INFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 68 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 53 sold and reduced equity positions in Infinera Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 145.98 million shares, up from 144.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Infinera Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 42 Increased: 40 New Position: 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares while 7 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 1.08 million shares or 16.08% more from 932,507 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl accumulated 649 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) for 81,512 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Cambridge Research holds 0% or 15,167 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 61,698 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) for 21,887 shares. 1 are held by Fmr. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) for 252,695 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 516 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Brown Advisory Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN).

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 71,216 shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) has risen 13.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HRZN News: 11/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Provides Investment Portfolio Update; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE – CO’S UNIT AMENDED ITS SYNDICATED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS REVOLVING PERIOD TO APRIL 6, 2021 AND MATURITY DATE TO APRIL 6, 2023; 17/05/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY HOLDER COMPASS HORIZON CUTS STAKE TO 3.6%; 10/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Renewal of Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY HOLDER COMPASS HORIZON CUTS STAKE TO 6.7%; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Net Asset Value Equaled $134.3 M, or $11.65/Share, at 1Q End; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AN INCREASE IN AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS TO $100 MLN; 06/03/2018 Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for April, May and June 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for July, August and September 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share

More notable recent Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon Technology Finance declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) CEO Robert Pomeroy on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Horizon Technology Finance Provides Second Quarter 2019 Portfolio Update – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Technology Finance goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development firm specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. The company has market cap of $165.24 million. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It has a 10.51 P/E ratio.

Looking at the trade Robert Pomeroy made he is in the insider trading spotlight today. The Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Technology Finance Corp and an insider, purchased 5,575 shares worth $67,655 U.S Dollars. The average cost was $12.1 per share. Robert Pomeroy possess around 0.71% of Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s total market capitalization or 96,576 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $59,144 activity. Another trade for 5,055 shares valued at $59,144 was made by Pomeroy Robert D. Jr. on Monday, May 13.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Infinera Corporation for 20.98 million shares. Elk Creek Partners Llc owns 3.59 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has 0.93% invested in the company for 630,300 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.9% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 300,000 shares.

More notable recent Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks Expected to Swing More Than 20% After Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Infinera (INFN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Infinera gains for second day after webinar – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Infinera to Host Investor Webcast on Portfolio Strategy – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.