The Insider and Chief Executive Officer of Fluent, Inc. (FLNT), Ryan Schulke, Bought 31,500 Shares; Bluemar Capital Management Cut Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Position

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) stake by 53.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 37,145 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 31,770 shares with $1.87 million value, down from 68,915 last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind now has $10.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 1.99 million shares traded or 38.63% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 358,947 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 276 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 8,932 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 2,792 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Communication stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Css Limited Liability Company Il invested in 0.35% or 100,411 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 20,643 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 20,566 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Management. South Dakota Inv Council has 155,428 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ajo LP holds 0.12% or 399,189 shares. Freestone Holdings owns 6,329 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 423 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.3% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 14,847 shares to 28,329 valued at $12.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) stake by 90,207 shares and now owns 383,151 shares. Worldpay Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lincoln National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local fintech company sold to American City Business Journals – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial Group Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Financial examines costs associated with aging – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Fluent, Inc., a data and analytics company, provides cloud information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $244.88 million. It operates in two divisions, Information Services and Performance Marketing. It has a 32.89 P/E ratio. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries.

Fluent Inc’s Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Schulke, paid for 31,500 shares of stock in the corporation. The approx. average share price was $3.2, for total purchase value of $99,663 USD. Presently, Ryan Schulke owns 2.58 million shares which make up about 10%+ of the company’s market cap.

More notable recent Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fluent Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:FLNT – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Fluent Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 A-Rated Stocks Under $10 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fluent, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) CEO Ryan Schulke on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock increased 5.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 903,878 shares traded or 97.29% up from the average. Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) has risen 121.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FLNT News: 24/05/2018 – Fluent Named Marketing EDGE’s 2018 Corporate Disruptor; 24/05/2018 – Fluent Named Marketing EDGE’s 2018 Corporate Disruptor; 08/05/2018 – FLUENT INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.08; 15/05/2018 – Fluent, Inc. Appoints Brian Hogan to Lead Fluent Health; 26/04/2018 Fluent, Inc. Taps Katherine Rae to Lead People Strategy