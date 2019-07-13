The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

We will be contrasting the differences between The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 63.47 N/A -1.33 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The India Fund Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. was less bullish than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.