The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

We will be contrasting the differences between The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|63.47
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us The India Fund Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-5.68%
|-0.15%
|6.34%
|-10.27%
|0.89%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.93%
|-2.3%
|4.73%
|5.08%
|-7.54%
|14.64%
For the past year The India Fund Inc. was less bullish than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
