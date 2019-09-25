The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Since The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 66.38 N/A -1.33 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.61 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The India Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The India Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year The India Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats The India Fund Inc.