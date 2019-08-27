The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 60.38 N/A -1.33 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 43 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 demonstrates The India Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for The India Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The India Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Noah Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $52 consensus price target and a 74.50% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The India Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 31.55% and 79.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. has 1.43% stronger performance while Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats The India Fund Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.