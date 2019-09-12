The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 64.67 N/A -1.33 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.32 N/A 0.81 15.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The India Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 36.33%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year The India Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors The India Fund Inc.