The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|64.67
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.32
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The India Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 36.33%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year The India Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors The India Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.