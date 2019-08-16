The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 60.34 N/A -1.33 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 34 1.09 N/A -0.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The India Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The India Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 91.3%. Comparatively, Legg Mason Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year The India Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors The India Fund Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.