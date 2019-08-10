The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

As Asset Management businesses, The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|60.92
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
