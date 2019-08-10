The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

As Asset Management businesses, The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 60.92 N/A -1.33 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund