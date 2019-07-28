The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 62.54 N/A -1.33 0.00 Ashford Inc. 50 0.42 N/A 3.29 14.50

Table 1 highlights The India Fund Inc. and Ashford Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The India Fund Inc. and Ashford Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 20.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.3% of Ashford Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89% Ashford Inc. -12.77% -14.18% -23.03% -17.41% -42.61% -8.23%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. has 0.89% stronger performance while Ashford Inc. has -8.23% weaker performance.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.