The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|65.93
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.43
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
Table 1 highlights The India Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The India Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The India Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.55% and 70.31% respectively. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
For the past year The India Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
Summary
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The India Fund Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.