The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 65.93 N/A -1.33 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.43 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 highlights The India Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The India Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The India Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.55% and 70.31% respectively. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year The India Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The India Fund Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.