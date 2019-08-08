The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Comparison side by side

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|59.90
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|3.95
|N/A
|0.83
|18.13
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|4.8%
|2.4%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The India Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 28%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.2%
|-0.46%
|1.53%
|2.49%
|-13.55%
|22.57%
For the past year The India Fund Inc. was less bullish than TCG BDC Inc.
Summary
TCG BDC Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors The India Fund Inc.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
