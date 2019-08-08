The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Comparison side by side

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 59.90 N/A -1.33 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.95 N/A 0.83 18.13

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The India Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 28%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. was less bullish than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors The India Fund Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.