The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Comparison side by side

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 61.55 N/A -1.33 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.30 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The India Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The India Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 1.43%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year The India Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.