The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Comparison side by side

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|61.55
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.30
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The India Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The India Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 1.43%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year The India Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
