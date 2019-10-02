The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Comparing side by side

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The India Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 31.55% and 8.79% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year The India Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 2 of the 3 factors The India Fund Inc.
