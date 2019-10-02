The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Comparing side by side

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The India Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 31.55% and 8.79% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 2 of the 3 factors The India Fund Inc.