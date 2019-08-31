The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) Contrasting side by side

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 59.99 N/A -1.33 0.00 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The India Fund Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund