The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Comparison side by side

Since The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 58.41 N/A -1.33 0.00 Moelis & Company 37 2.23 N/A 2.29 15.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The India Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The India Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Moelis & Company on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 consensus target price and a 30.47% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year The India Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Moelis & Company.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats The India Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.