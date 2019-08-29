The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
31.55% of The India Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand The India Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has The India Fund Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing The India Fund Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|N/A
|21
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The India Fund Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The India Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.52
|1.58
|2.58
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The India Fund Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year The India Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Dividends
The India Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
The India Fund Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors The India Fund Inc.
