The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.55% of The India Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand The India Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has The India Fund Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing The India Fund Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The India Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The India Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The India Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year The India Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

The India Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The India Fund Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors The India Fund Inc.