The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The India Fund Inc. has 31.55% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of The India Fund Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The India Fund Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares The India Fund Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for The India Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The India Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The potential upside of the peers is 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The India Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

The India Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The India Fund Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.