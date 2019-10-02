The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Comparing side by side

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 0.00 N/A 0.28 92.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares and 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year The India Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors The India Fund Inc.