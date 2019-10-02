The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Comparing side by side

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares and 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
For the past year The India Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors The India Fund Inc.
