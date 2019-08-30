The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Comparison side by side

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 59.99 N/A -1.33 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates The India Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The India Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.