The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Comparison side by side

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|59.99
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates The India Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows The India Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year The India Fund Inc. was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
