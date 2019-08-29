The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 59.51 N/A -1.33 0.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see The India Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The India Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The India Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 31.55% and 49.92% respectively. Comparatively, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 0.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund