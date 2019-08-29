The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|59.51
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The India Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us The India Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both The India Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 31.55% and 49.92% respectively. Comparatively, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 0.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
