The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Contrasting side by side

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 60.02 N/A -1.33 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.84 N/A 4.76 7.56

Table 1 highlights The India Fund Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The India Fund Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats The India Fund Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.