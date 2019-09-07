The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Comparing side by side

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 58.92 N/A -1.33 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.28 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The India Fund Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has The India Fund Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The India Fund Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 31.55% and 40.2% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The India Fund Inc.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.