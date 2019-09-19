The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Contrasting side by side

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|64.44
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|139
|3.39
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
Demonstrates The India Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The India Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares and 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
For the past year The India Fund Inc. has 1.43% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors The India Fund Inc.
