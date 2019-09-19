The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Contrasting side by side

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 64.44 N/A -1.33 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 139 3.39 N/A 14.34 9.83

Demonstrates The India Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The India Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares and 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. has 1.43% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors The India Fund Inc.