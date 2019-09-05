The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Contrasting side by side

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 58.41 N/A -1.33 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.43 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 demonstrates The India Fund Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The India Fund Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. was less bullish than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation beats The India Fund Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.