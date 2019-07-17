The Howard Hughes (HHC) Analysts See $0.84 EPS; Huber Capital Management Has Trimmed Black Hills (BKH) Stake

Analysts expect The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report $0.84 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.96 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. HHC’s profit would be $36.24 million giving it 38.78 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, The Howard Hughes Corporation’s analysts see 13.51% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 68,375 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Black Hills Corp (BKH) stake by 65.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 76,800 shares as Black Hills Corp (BKH)’s stock rose 7.69%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 40,169 shares with $2.98 million value, down from 116,969 last quarter. Black Hills Corp now has $4.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $80.4. About 45,705 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 30.80% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP SENDS LETTER RESPONDING TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION AND SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Black Hills; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 25/05/2018 – Black Hills Receiver LLC Stabilizes Operations of 19 Healthcare Facilities in South Dakota; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SAYS NO INTEREST IN SELLING UTILITY; 01/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp. Subsidiary Selected for 60-Megawatt Wind Project in Colorado; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.63; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCERNED WITH LETTER OF INTEREST RELATED TO RELATIVELY LOW VALUATION ASSIGNED TO CO’S ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.63, EST. $1.50

Analysts await Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. BKH’s profit will be $27.77 million for 43.70 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Black Hills Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.41% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $150,317 activity. EMERY DAVID R had sold 2,143 shares worth $150,317 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold BKH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 1.19 million shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,526 shares. First Interstate Bankshares invested in 0.06% or 3,627 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 64,908 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 17,833 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.14% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 63,113 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research holds 0% or 3,130 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 12,957 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,920 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). North Star Invest Mgmt Corp accumulated 750 shares. 403,533 are held by Ronna Sue Cohen.

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 5,100 shares to 79,200 valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc stake by 6,500 shares and now owns 20,662 shares. Csi Compressco Lp was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Black Hills had 6 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital upgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. On Wednesday, January 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $72 target.

The Howard Hughes Corporation develops and operates master planned communities, and mixed-use and other real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.62 billion. It operates in three divisions: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. It has a 64.25 P/E ratio. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.