The Howard Hughes (HHC) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Cut Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased Cosan Ltd (CZZ) stake by 7.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda analyzed 338,827 shares as Cosan Ltd (CZZ)'s stock rose 23.69%. The Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 4.44 million shares with $59.30 million value, down from 4.78M last quarter. Cosan Ltd now has $3.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 762,940 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500.

Analysts expect The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report $0.08 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 85.19% from last quarter's $0.54 EPS. HHC's profit would be $3.45 million giving it 399.25 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, The Howard Hughes Corporation's analysts see -74.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $127.76. About 91,117 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

The Howard Hughes Corporation develops and operates master planned communities, and mixed-use and other real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. It operates in three divisions: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. It has a 52.06 P/E ratio. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.