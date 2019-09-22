The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Comparison side by side

Both The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Howard Hughes Corporation 117 3.73 N/A 2.02 66.83 Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 4 0.09 N/A 1.35 3.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Howard Hughes Corporation and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Howard Hughes Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Howard Hughes Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Howard Hughes Corporation 0.00% 2.8% 1.2% Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

The Howard Hughes Corporation has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.7% of The Howard Hughes Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.4% of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.2% of The Howard Hughes Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Howard Hughes Corporation 2.34% 6.07% 22.64% 24.48% 2.43% 38.29% Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. -0.71% 0.96% -6.26% -11.79% -4.99% 10.26%

For the past year The Howard Hughes Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.

Summary

The Howard Hughes Corporation beats Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. on 10 of the 10 factors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation develops and operates master planned communities, and mixed-use and other real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. It sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes to home builders; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, resort, high density residential projects, services, and other for-profit activities, as well as parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. This segment owns approximately 12,000 acres of land. The Operating Assets segment owns 13 retail and 24office properties, 6 multi-family buildings, 4 hospitality properties, and 7 other operating assets and investments. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, including retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land, direct negotiations, and entity acquisitions. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, culture and media, property decoration, electronic commerce, and technical services; sells construction materials; installs intercom systems; operates retail stores; and develops information systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.