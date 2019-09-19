The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Real Estate Development company, The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Howard Hughes Corporation has 86.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 52.11% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.2% of The Howard Hughes Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.40% of all Real Estate Development companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Howard Hughes Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Howard Hughes Corporation 0.00% 2.80% 1.20% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting The Howard Hughes Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Howard Hughes Corporation N/A 117 66.83 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

The Howard Hughes Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The Howard Hughes Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Howard Hughes Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.25 2.88

The potential upside of the competitors is -38.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Howard Hughes Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Howard Hughes Corporation 2.34% 6.07% 22.64% 24.48% 2.43% 38.29% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year The Howard Hughes Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

The Howard Hughes Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.33. In other hand, The Howard Hughes Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Howard Hughes Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors The Howard Hughes Corporation’s competitors beat The Howard Hughes Corporation.

The Howard Hughes Corporation develops and operates master planned communities, and mixed-use and other real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. It sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes to home builders; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, resort, high density residential projects, services, and other for-profit activities, as well as parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. This segment owns approximately 12,000 acres of land. The Operating Assets segment owns 13 retail and 24office properties, 6 multi-family buildings, 4 hospitality properties, and 7 other operating assets and investments. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.